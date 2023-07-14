‘Dear Narendra Modi you are warmly welcomed in Paris’ French President said in Hindi

French President Emmanuel tweeted in Hindi welcoming PM Narendra Modi in Paris. He wrote ‘India and France are celebrating 25 years of strategic partnership and an ever-strong bond of trust and friendship. Dear Narendra Modi, you are warmly welcomed in Paris. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Bastille Day parade today at around 1:30 pm Indian time and will also meet the Indian contingent along with French President Emmanuel Macron. After this, at around 4:30 pm Indian time, PM Modi will attend the lunch organized by Brown-Pivet, the President of the National Assembly. Then at around 6:15 pm (Indian time), the PM will meet various thinkers. At around 8:30 pm IST, the Prime Minister will attend a formal reception at the Elysee Palace, which will be followed by delegation-level talks and a press statement. At around 10:30 pm (Indian time), the PM will participate in the India-France CEO Forum.

PM Modi will watch fireworks at Eiffel Tower

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the Elysee Palace in Paris for a dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron. On reaching the palace, PM Modi was warmly welcomed. Around midnight IST, PM Narendra Modi will visit the Louvre Museum where he will also attend a dinner. After this, PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron will see a fireworks display at the Eiffel Tower. During this visit, PM Modi will also discuss finding a way forward for future cooperation with France in diverse areas such as strategic, scientific, academic and economic cooperation. . It also includes the areas of defence, space, business and investment.

PM Modi conferred with France’s highest award ‘Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour’

PM Modi conferred with the highest honor of France

French President Emmanuel Macron awarded the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor to PM Modi. It is the highest French honor in military or civil orders. PM Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to receive this honour. The PM has expressed his gratitude to French President Emmanuel Macron for being awarded this award. He tweeted, ‘With great humility I accept the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor. This is the honor of 140 crore people of India. I thank President @EmmanuelMacron, the French government and people for this gesture. This shows his deep affection for India and his determination to further friendship with our country.

July 14 will be inscribed in golden letters

In his other tweet, PM Modi wrote that 14 July 2023 will always be inscribed in golden letters. Chandrayaan-3, our third lunar mission, will embark on its journey. This remarkable mission will carry forward the hopes and dreams of our nation. In another tweet, he said, “Best wishes for the Chandrayaan-3 mission! I urge all of you to learn more about this mission and the progress we have made in space, science and innovation. This will make you all very proud. In another tweet, he said the major scientific results of Chandrayaan 2 include the first global map for lunar sodium, increasing knowledge on crater size distribution, clear detection of lunar surface water ice with the IIRS instrument and much more. This mission has been published in about 50 publications.