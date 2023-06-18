Death due to heat in Bihar, 6 including soldiers died due to heat stroke

Heat Wave In Bihar: Now heat wave is proving fatal in entire Bihar including Patna. In the last 24 hours, six people, including a railway worker and a BSF jawan, died due to heatstroke in the district. Hammer man Rampyare Singh (52 years) working in SSE Patna 3 on Fatuha-Islampur railway line died while working near Islampur station.

The employees told that Rampyare Singh, who was a resident of Banaras, fainted while working on Sunday. Railway employees present on the spot immediately admitted him to the hospital, where he died. The police took the dead body into custody and sent it for postmortem. And informed the relatives of the deceased. Due to the sudden death of the railway employee, there was despair among the railway workers. After his death, an emotional tribute was paid by the East Central Railway Labor Congress. Expressing condolences, Mohd. Zafar Hasan, Naveen Kumar Brijesh Kumar Mehta, Vipul Kumar Santosh Kumar Singh, Praveen Kumar Saket Kumar, Rajesh Kumar, Kunal Kumar Raj, Kishore Kumar, Ashok Sahni, Usha Kumari etc appreciated their works.

Two including a girl died due to heatstroke in Daniyawa block

Late Saturday evening in Shahjahanpur police station area, the police from Jeevan Khanda had admitted a middle-aged man to Daniyawan PHC in a state of unconsciousness. After first aid, the doctors sent him to PMCH at night, where he died during treatment. The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Vinod Kumar, a resident of Jolvigaha village under Karai Parasurai police station in Nalanda district, who worked as a laborer. In the second incident, Pushpa Devi, daughter of Baleshwar Mahato, a resident of Daniyawan Bazar, died due to heat stroke. On Sunday, she was going from Daniyawan to Biharsharif for treatment with her mother. On reaching around Noorsarai, she suddenly fainted and died.

bsf jawan died in danapur

BSF jawan Mithilesh Kumar died due to heat stroke. He was posted in BSF 17 Battalion and was a native of Rajasthan. Police Station Officer Awadhesh Kumar told that Mithilesh Kumar had come to hang out with a friend and was staying at his commandant’s residence in Kaliket Nagar of Rupaspur. He was treated for vomiting and diarrhea on Saturday and died late at night.

70 year old woman died in draft

Late Nawab Mian’s 70-year-old wife Rahisha Khatoon, a resident of Taregnadih of the local police station, died on Saturday night due to heat stroke. It is said that Rahisha Khatoon was admitted to a private nursing home by her relatives, where she died.

Youth died in Vikram

A young man fainted and fell on the road near Taripar village of the local police station area around 1 pm due to heatstroke. On the information of the passers-by, the local police picked up the youth and took him to the primary health center, where the doctors declared him brought dead. The deceased was identified as Vikas Kumar (28 years), son of Chhote Ram, resident of Aspura village. The relatives told that he had gone for a bicycle ride in the morning, where he got heat stroke and died in agony there.

