Death of bats due to severe heat in Begusarai, officials are not reaching to see

Begusarai: In Bhuthari village of Govindpurpur Teen Panchayat of Bachwara block area, the existence of bats, which have been living on the banyan tree for hundreds of years, is in danger. Due to the scorching heat, dozens of species of bats are dying every day by falling down from the trees. The same local people are saving lives by giving water to a bat after it falls from the tree, while the bats which are not being given water, those bats which do not get water after falling from the tree, fall on the ground without water. die. Due to the death of bats, there is so much foul smell around the tree that it has become difficult to stay near the tree and pass through that path.

Bats falling from the tree like mangoes

Local people including Ram Kishun Yadav, Ram Chander Yadav, Lalababu Milan, Satish Mahato, Ramchandra Mahato, Ram Naresh Rai, Kari Rai, Rajesh Kumar Rai, Rahul Kumar, Nandan Kumar etc. told that hundreds of years ago the Mahant of Bhuthari Thakurwadi Shri Shri 108 A species of bat was brought to Thakurwadi premises by Shri Boudh Baba Ji Maharaj, and that bat was kept on a banyan tree. And to keep that species of bats safe, regular care was being taken by the Mahant. He told that this species of bat hangs upside down from the tree throughout the day and goes out in search of its food in the evening. After eating the fruit of different trees throughout the night, it returns to the same tree before dawn, he told that till date it has never been seen that this species of bat is falling from the tree like a mango.

The number of platforms is going to change at Barauni Junction, now only so many platforms will be left instead of nine.

more than 100 bats dying every day

He said that every day at least one hundred bats are falling and dying, the bats which are given water as soon as they fall, after some time, the bats fly from the ground and go to the tree and those who do not get water He ends his life there. In such a situation, the local administration was informed about the incident to the Block Development Officer, to be aware of the condition of the bats and to discuss the rescue of the bats, the villagers accused the Block Development Officer and said that despite the information The local administration and public representatives did not consider it appropriate to reach Bhutri Thakurwadi.

Forest Department officials did not reach to see the species of bats

To save this species of bats, the local villagers are working with mutual cooperation to make arrangements for firecrackers, pipes and motors, so that the extinct species of bats can be saved. Accusing the Forest Department, he said that information has been given to the Forest Department officials in the past, but till date no Forest Department officials have reached to see this species of bat. Local MLA Surendra Mehta told that after talking to the department, all possible efforts will be made to save this species of bat.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HFMYPeJ3oBw) begusarai news