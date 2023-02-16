Death toll from avalanches in Tajikistan rises to 13

The number of victims of avalanches in the mountainous regions of Tajikistan has reached 13 people. More than 30 people were injured. About this on Wednesday, February 15, reported state television of Tajikistan.

It is noted that rescuers continue search work, despite the night. Employees of the Committee for Emergency Situations and Civil Defense (CChS), as well as fighters of the Special Police Detachment and servicemen of the internal troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tajikistan are participating in the search.

The administrative center of the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region, the city of Khorog in the east of the country, suffered the most from avalanches.

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon instructed Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda, as well as the heads of the region and rescue departments, to eliminate the consequences of the natural disaster as soon as possible and provide material assistance to affected families.

Rahmon also expressed condolences to the families and friends of those killed in avalanches.

Earlier in the day, information appeared about 10 deaths as a result of an avalanche in Tajikistan. In the city of Khorog, eight people were killed and 22 houses were damaged. Another person died in a car that was under the rubble at 65.8 km of the Dushanbe-Varzob highway. One person died under an avalanche in the Vanj region.

The avalanche came down at about 10:00 (8:00 Moscow time) on February 15 in the city of Khorog, the administrative center of GBAO. Forecasters of Tajikistan have warned that the threat of avalanches and rockfalls in the mountainous territories of the republic will remain until February 19.

