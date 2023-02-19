Death toll from Israeli attacks on Syria rises to 15

The death toll from an Israeli air force strike on Damascus has risen to 15. This was announced on Sunday, February 19 by the TV channel Al Hadath.

There are at least two women among the dead. According to the TV channel, a ten-story building, which is located near the Iranian cultural center, was also destroyed.

All victims were hospitalized.

In addition, the Israeli Air Force carried out an attack on weapons depots near Damascus, which belonged to pro-Iranian Shiite formations.

Another missile strike was carried out on a radar station in southern Syria in Al-Suweida.

Earlier in the day, Rear Admiral Oleg Gurinov, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria (CPVS), said that the missile attack on Damascus was carried out by four Israeli Air Force F-16 fighters.

According to him, the buildings of the Technical Institute of Applied Arts and the cultural center in the Kafr Sus area were also destroyed.

On the night of February 19, it became known that the Israeli Air Force launched a missile attack on Damascus. According to the Syrian Defense Ministry, air defense systems responded to the missiles and shot down most of them. One of the Israeli rockets hit a building in Damascus. As a result, five people died and 15 were injured. In addition, a number of houses were destroyed.

The Israeli army refused to comment on media reports about the air force strike on Damascus.

The Syrian General Directorate of Antiquities and Museums indicated that some objects in the territory of the historic citadel of Damascus were damaged as a result of an Israeli airstrike.

In turn, the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Maria Zakharova, said that Russia condemns the use of force by Israel, which attacked Syrian Damascus, as these actions are a gross violation of international law.

Syria and Israel have been at war since 1948, when the independence of Israel was declared. In 1967, during the Six Day War, Israel occupied part of the Golan Heights, which had belonged to Syria since 1944.

In 1981, the Israeli parliament unilaterally asserted Israeli sovereignty over them. Periodically, the parties made attempts to achieve peace, but to no avail.