Death toll in central Moscow hotel fire rises to 7, 11 injured

The death toll from a fire in the building with the MKM hotel in the center of Moscow has increased to seven people, Izvestia’s source said on Wednesday, February 22.

The seventh victim of the fire was a woman who was hospitalized in the Sklifosovsky hospital, the source said.

The number of victims has increased to 11 people, two of them are children with signs of carbon monoxide poisoning. Nine victims were taken to city hospitals, two received outpatient care.

The fire in a 16-storey building on Mezhdunarodnaya Street in Moscow became known on February 21. The message to the EMERCOM of Russia was received in the evening, at 21:20. Previously, the cause of the fire was the arson of things by one of the tenants on the fifth floor.

The Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the capital opened a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Provision of services that do not meet security requirements”).