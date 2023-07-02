Decision of RIMS Governing Council on hold! Forget about different colors, all the patients are not even getting bed sheets.

Ranchi. Important decisions taken in the meeting of the RIMS Governing Council are not being followed. In the 55th meeting of the Governing Council, it was agreed to provide seven colored sheets to the patients in a week. But, leave the bed sheet of different colors, all the patients are not getting even the bed sheet. Most of the patients are undergoing treatment on beds without sheets. Something similar was seen in the Central Emergency on Saturday. There was no sheet on the beds of more than a dozen patients.

No sheet and blanket even after 24 hours of recruitment

Many patients admitted in the Central Emergency said that even after 24 hours of admission, sheets and blankets were not received. Some patients told that after asking several times, they got the sheet, but did not get the blanket. Have to use the blanket brought from home.

Health Minister Banna Gupta had inspected the emergency

It may be known that the 55th meeting of the Governing Council was held on March 10, but MP Sanjay Seth and Kanke MLA Samri Lal had requested to hold the meeting only after inspecting the Central Emergency. After this, Health Minister Banna Gupta inspected the emergency. During the inspection, sheets were not found on many beds. There, dirty sheets were spread on many beds. After this meeting was canceled and a meeting was held on March 26, in which a decision was taken to lay sheets of different colors.