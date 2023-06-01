Decisions taken to make Indo-Nepal partnership a ‘super hit’, seven agreements signed

New Delhi : Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ is on a visit to India. The Nepali leader reached Delhi on Wednesday on a four-day visit. On Thursday, he met India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and President Draupadi Murmu. In the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prachanda, many important decisions were taken to make India-Nepal mutual partnership a ‘super hit’. After this meeting, Prime Minister Modi and Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda jointly launched several infrastructure projects. He inaugurated many schemes and also laid the foundation stone of some.

Seven agreements signed between India and Nepal

According to media reports, the two sides also signed seven agreements to enhance cooperation in various fields, including expansion of cross-border petroleum pipeline, development of integrated check posts and cooperation in hydropower. Both the leaders digitally inaugurated the Integrated Check Posts at Rupaidiha in India and Nepalgunj in Nepal. He also flagged off a cargo train from Bihar’s Bathnaha to Nepal Custom Yard. One of the major agreements signed was the Revised Indo-Nepal Treaty of Transit. In this, along with new rail routes for the people of Nepal, provision has also been made for India’s inland waterway facility.

We will take our relationship to the heights of the Himalayas

In the presence of Nepali Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda, Modi said that we will continue to try to take our relationship to the heights of the Himalayas and in this spirit we will resolve all issues, be it border related or any other issue. He said that we have decided to increase physical connectivity by setting up new rail links. Along with this, a decision has also been taken to provide training to the Railwaymen of Nepal in Indian Railway Institutes. Two more bridges will be built at Shirsha and Julaghat to boost connectivity with the far western region of Nepal.

Contact will be strengthened by becoming ICP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that connectivity will be strengthened with the construction of three ICPs (Integrated Check Posts). He said that last year we adopted a historic vision document for cooperation in the power sector. Taking this further, a long-term power trade agreement has been signed between India and Nepal today. Under this, we have set a target of importing 10,000 MW of electricity from Nepal in the coming 10 years.

Motihari-Amlehganj pipeline will be expanded

Prime Minister Modi said that in view of the positive impact of the Motihari-Amlehganj pipeline, it has been decided to take this pipeline up to Chitwan. He said that apart from this, a new pipeline will also be laid from Siliguri to Jhapa in eastern Nepal. Along with this, new storage terminals will also be set up in Chitwan and Jhapa.

PM Modi gave hit formula nine years back

PM Modi also mentioned his priority in strengthening relations with Nepal after taking over as Prime Minister nine years ago. He said, ‘I remember, nine years ago in 2014, within three months of assuming office, I made my first visit to Nepal. At that time I had given a ‘hit’ formula for Indo-Nepal relations – Highway, I-way and Trans-way.

India-Nepal’s religious-cultural relations are old

Prime Minister Modi said that I had said that we will establish such relations between India and Nepal that our borders should not become a barrier between us. He said that after nine years he is proud to say that ‘our partnership has really been a hit’. He said that the religious and cultural relations between India and Nepal are very old and strong. To further strengthen this beautiful link, Prime Minister Prachanda and I have decided that projects related to Ramayana circuit should be expedited.

Comprehensive review of India-Nepal relations: Prachanda

At the same time, Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda said in his comments that he and Modi ‘comprehensively reviewed’ the progress in relations and reiterated their commitment to further strengthen relations and cooperation. The Nepali Prime Minister said that he appreciates Modi’s ‘neighbourhood first policy’. He said that the relations between Nepal and India are centuries old and multifaceted. The relationship stands on a solid foundation built on a rich tradition of civilizational, cultural and socio-economic ties, on the one hand, and the firm commitment of both countries to the time-tested principles of sovereign equality, mutual respect, understanding and cooperation, on the other. But it is true.

Talks on 10 issues with Nepal

Prachanda said the two sides discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation in various areas, including trade, transit, investment, hydropower, power trading, irrigation, power transmission lines, expansion of petroleum pipelines, integrated check posts and land and air connectivity. Did. He said that we are happy to see the remarkable change in India’s economic and development scenario under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I congratulate Prime Minister Modi on completion of nine years in government with far reaching achievements on many fronts.

India’s beti-roti relation with Nepal

Nepal is important to India in the context of its overall strategic interests in the region and the leaders of the two countries have often referred to the age-old ‘roti-beti’ relationship. It refers to the marriage-marriage relationship between the people of the two countries. Nepal shares a border of more than 1,850 kilometers with five Indian states of Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Landlocked Nepal relies heavily on India for transportation of goods and services. Nepal’s access to the sea is through India and it imports a major proportion of its needs from and through India. The Indo-Nepal Peace and Friendship Treaty of 1950 is the basis of the special relationship between the two countries.