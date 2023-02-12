Decreased supply of cigarettes to Russia may indicate a decrease in their consumption

February 12, 2023, 07:07 – BLiTZ – News The fall in the volume of tobacco products imported into the Russian Federation may indicate that the population of the country has begun to purchase a smaller number of such products due to the refusal to use them. This point of view is put forward by RIA Novosti, referring to the words of experts.

The publication says that PMI Corporation, which is among the largest creators of cigarettes, points to the fact that over the annual period, the total amount of products imported into the state has fallen by six percent.

“This is due, firstly, to the fall in real incomes of the population, and secondly, in certain categories, to the growth of smuggling and counterfeit,” analyst Yevgeny Fedotov described the possible reasons for such changes.

Journalists note that thanks to what happened, PMI managed not to miss its own sector of the market, and such a fall is normal for such periods.

Recall that from March 1, excises on cigarettes and tobacco products will increase in Russia. The relevant law was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. An increase in excise duties will entail another rise in the price of cigarettes.

Narcologist, psychotherapist Alexander Fedorovich, in an interview with the publication, assessed this measure from the point of view of the struggle for the health of citizens. According to him, in this sense, the solution is ineffective and will lead to the fact that smokers will switch to more budget options and are unlikely to give up the habit. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.

