February 14, 2023, 21:00 – BLiTZ – News It is the decree on mobilization that regulates various social guarantees and payments that apply to soldiers of the Russian Army. Information about this was shared by representatives of the defense department of the Russian Federation.

The text of the widespread publication says that if this decree is canceled, the fighters on the line of contact will lose the payments received by the military and their families.

“If the decree is declared invalid before the end of the SVO, citizens called up for mobilization and members of their families will be deprived of additional social guarantees and compensations provided by the government and top officials of the subjects,” reads the text of a publication distributed by the RBC news agency.

Representatives of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation pointed to the fact that with such a development of events between those citizens who are contract soldiers and those who were called up as part of mobilization measures, an abyss will appear, which will be expressed in support.

Recall that the tankers of the Russian Armed Forces operating near Avdiivka learn about gaps in the protection of tanks that are sent to the Kyiv regime by the states that are part of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Information about this was shared with RIA Novosti by the commander of one of the vehicles, which operates under the call sign “Garik”. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.

