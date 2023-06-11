Deepika Padukone shared a meme for husband Ranveer Singh, went viral

Bollywood’s most popular couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are always in the news. Their chemistry remains a topic of discussion both onscreen and offscreen. Both are seen commenting freely on each other’s posts on social media. Along with this, both of them are often seen showering love on each other even at the public place. Recently, Deepika trolled Ranveer Singh by tagging him on her Instagram story and sharing a meme.

In the meme shared by Deepika, a man is seen buying trees and another man tries to stop him saying that we have too many trees. Sharing this meme on her Instagram story, Deepika tagged Ranveer Singh. Now the fans are curious about how Ranveer will react to this.

Ranveer-Deepika’s relationship started during the film ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela’. In the year 2018, their relationship turned into marriage. Deepika praised her husband Ranveer Singh a lot in an interview. Meanwhile, Deepika is currently busy with her upcoming films ‘Project K’ and ‘Fighter’. Earlier, Deepika worked with Shah Rukh and John in the film ‘Pathan’. The film ‘Pathan’ has become the biggest blockbuster film of the year 2023 so far. There are also rumors that the actress will be seen in a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s much talked about film ‘Jawaan’.