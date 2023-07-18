Deepika Padukone’s new look from ‘Project K’ released

The much awaited film ‘Project K’ of 2024 is currently in limelight for the look of the star cast. Pan India stars Prabhas and Bollywood’s famous actress Deepika Padukone will be seen in lead roles in this film. Meanwhile, the makers of the film have recently released Deepika’s first look from the film. This look is going viral on social media.

Deepika Padukone has worked from Bollywood to Hollywood. Now she will be seen working with South Star Prabhas. Deepika is one such star who rules the hearts of millions of fans. Fans are eagerly waiting for Deepika Padukone and Prabhas’ upcoming film ‘Project K’. The team of ‘Project K’ has shared Deepika’s first look from the film. Earlier, a post was also shared on the occasion of Deepika’s birthday, but the face of the actress was not visible in that poster.

This poster looks very attractive, Deepika’s face is visible in the poster. Sharing the poster, it is written, “Hope for a better future has arisen.” Fans are very fond of this look of the actress. After seeing this look of Deepika Padukone, the fans have become even more excited to watch the film. Apart from Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in an important role in this film. This film is a science fiction film. It is directed by Naga Ashwin.