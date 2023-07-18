defamation case hearing to be held in supreme court on july 21 rahul gandhi comment on modi surname prt

Rahul Gandhi had to vacate Bengal

Significantly, in the court’s decision, Rahul Gandhi (Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case) was sentenced to two years in jail, his Lok Sabha membership also ended. After this, Rahul Gandhi had to vacate his bungalow as well. On the occasion of vacating the bungalow, he had said that I am grateful to the public for giving me this bungalow to live in for 19 years. Rahul Gandhi said that I am getting punished for speaking the truth, but I am ready to pay any price for speaking the truth. When Rahul Gandhi vacated his bungalow on Tughlaq Road, his mother and former Congress President Sonia Gandhi was also present with him. At the same time, KC Venugopal termed the whole matter as a political conspiracy.