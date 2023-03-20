Defense Express: Ukraine received four Su-25 attack aircraft from North Macedonia

March 20 - BLiTZ. North Macedonia handed over four Su-25 attack aircraft to Ukraine, the Ukrainian military publication Defense Express reported.

North Macedonia promised the supply of aircraft back in August 2022, but the negotiations dragged on. The issue of transferring 12 Mi-24 helicopters is now also being considered in Skopje.

Attack aircraft were bought from Kyiv in 2001, but since 2004 they have not flown and have been put up for sale. In the summer of 2022, the authorities of North Macedonia also handed over T-72 tanks to Ukraine, which were subject to scheduled disposal.

Last week, the media reported that Slovakia and Poland would transfer Soviet-made MiG-29 supersonic fighter jets to Kyiv, four from each country.

