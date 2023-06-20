Defense Minister will do yoga on June 21 on indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

New Delhi, 20 June (Hindustan Times). Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will perform yoga on the indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant along with the Chief of the Naval Staff and naval personnel on International Yoga Day on June 21. Apart from this, 9 warships of the Navy have been sent to 9 countries to organize programs on International Yoga Day, where naval yoga will be performed. The Defense Minister will also interact with the firemen of the Navy who have undergone training.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh reached Kochi today on a two-day visit to Kerala. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will release navigational charts as part of World Hydrography Day, along with visiting a hydro ship at the Southern Naval Command this evening. Navy Chief Admiral R Harikumar will also attend the ceremony. Raksha Mantri will also interact with foreign trainees participating in hydro training.

Rajnath Singh will perform yoga for the first time on June 21 at 6 am on board the indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at the Cochin Shipyard. The Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, President Naval Welfare and Wellness Association Kala Hari Kumar, other senior officers of the Indian Navy and Ministry of Defense will also be present in the programme.

Armed forces personnel including Agniveers will participate in this program of yoga. During this visit, Rajnath Singh will interact with firemen who, after four weeks of training from INS Chilka, have also undergone two weeks of training in warships. Raksha Mantri will also inaugurate the Integrated Simulator Complex (ISC) ‘Dhruv’ at Southern Naval Command, Kochi. ISC ‘Dhruv’ hosts state-of-the-art indigenously built simulators, which will significantly enhance practical training in the Indian Navy.

After the yoga session, Raksha Mantri will address the gathering and felicitate the yoga instructors. There will be a special video stream on the Indian Navy’s outreach activities on the occasion, with emphasis on the theme ‘Ocean Ring of Yoga’. Indian Navy units deployed in the Indian Ocean Region will visit various ports of 9 friendly countries to spread this message. This is the ninth year since the United Nations recognized June 21 as International Yoga Day in 2014.