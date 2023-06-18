Defense Ministry will hold ‘Chintan Baithak’ on June 19-20 to improve functioning

New Delhi, 18 June (Hindustan Times). Defense Ministry will hold ‘Chintan Baithak’ in New Delhi on June 19-20 to discuss various challenges being faced by its departments for better governance and functioning. Department of Defence, Department of Defense Production, Department of Military Affairs (DMA), Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare have identified various issues on which the officers of Defense Departments will discuss by sharing their views with experts.

The Ministry of Defense is organizing a two-day ‘Chintan Baithak’ to discuss the challenges faced by its departments and to evolve new ideas for better governance. The Department of Defense will deliberate on the comprehensive approach to national security, cyber security challenges, national information security policy and guidelines, performance audit, military school education system and capacity building in defense acquisitions. It is being organized to work out the way forward towards achieving the desired goals in a realistic time frame.

The Department of Defense Production will discuss the topics of increasing self-reliance, future action plan for indigenization, increasing production and defense exports, industrial ecosystem and skilled workforce, increasing level playing field and quality improvement. Among the issues that the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) will discuss are identifying and abolishing colonial practices and obsolete laws and infusing the country’s own ethos in the armed forces. Modernization of the Armed Forces in strategic verticals will also be discussed.

Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare to avail Sparsh for better pension services and other welfare measures for ex-servicemen, rehabilitation of ex-servicemen by improving employability and promotion of entrepreneurship for starting micro-enterprises by ex-servicemen and health of ex-servicemen. Identified issues to improve services. The ‘Chintan Baithak’ will conclude with an open house session to invite ideas and suggestions for enhancing organizational efficiency in various departments.