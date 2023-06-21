Delay in construction of extended terminal of Darbhanga Airport, ILS also possible only next year

Darbhanga. Undoubtedly, Darbhanga Airport has left Patna behind in earning money, but the construction of infrastructure for increasing passenger facilities here is very slow. The work of increasing the date is being done by the central government again and again. It remains to be seen when the work on the main terminal will start, the construction work of the extended terminal next to the present terminal is also not expected to be completed by this year. This work was to be completed by June this year, but now its date has been extended to December.

New extended terminal will be ready by December

Darbhanga Airport Director Satyendra Jha claims that the work of the terminal is going on fast. A total of Rs 36 crore is being spent on this extended terminal being built on 2.4 acres. It is being said that after its construction, the passenger capacity of Darbhanga airport will be doubled. The existing terminal will be used for passengers arriving and departing for the new terminal. Talking to local journalists, Director of Darbhanga Airport Satyendra Jha said that people will start getting the benefits of the expanded terminal in the new year.

The work of setting up the ISS will be completed by March.

The director of Darbhanga airport said that many more facilities are going to increase here in the coming days. Work is also going on regarding the problem of landing at night and during fog. He said that the work of installing ISS has started. By March next year it can be expected that this work will be completed. After this, services can be restored here even at night.

Aircraft will increase only after the new terminal is built

On the question of reduction in the number of aircraft, he said that this is happening due to many reasons. The work of expansion of the airport is going on. After the construction of the new terminal, movement of 18 to 20 aircraft is expected from here. Right now only a dozen planes are plying from here. The director of Darbhanga Airport said that there are possibilities of cargo service from Darbhanga Airport. This year also many products have been sent from here.