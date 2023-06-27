Delayed marriage is not wise, there is a problem in family planning

Marriage is necessary at the right age: Due to ‘career first’ in life, the trend of late marriage among youth is increasing day by day. Because of this, many women have started preferring to freeze eggs and become mothers through surrogacy or IVF instead of taking steps towards family planning in their youth. Admittedly, due to scientific achievements, we have been able to find solutions to many medical problems that seemed impossible in the past, but we are forgetting that all such scientific achievements are for the solution of our problems, not that are the means of our ambitions or facilities. Delaying marriage just for the sake of their convenience and ambition, as a result of physical and psychological changes of growing age, many married couples are currently suffering from infertility and are bereft of child-happiness.

Men and women share equally in cases of infertility in older age

According to the World Health Organisation, men and women are equal partners in infertility cases in old age, because aging affects the fertility of both. In view of this, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had also issued a guideline for women that they should marry on time and complete their family before 28 years, otherwise there is a possibility of many problems. . Of course, due to serious diseases, it is necessary for women to freeze their eggs, but due to the influence of their career or modern lifestyle, it is totally wrong to freeze eggs by not conceiving on time.

What is the best age to get married and have a family?

Presently women are generally getting married at the age of 30+ and men at the age of 35+. Late marriage affects the physical health of both men and women, especially fertility. The quality and quantity of their sperm and eggs start getting affected. Due to this, along with difficulty in conceiving, there are many complications in pregnancy. There is a risk of gestational diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease. Cases of chromosomal abnormality have also been seen in many children with late conceiving. That’s why it is necessary that whether it is a man or a woman, they should get married and have a child at the right age (for women up to 25 years and for men up to 30 years). Neglecting the important aspect of life in the race of studies and career is not right and appropriate from anywhere.

Egg-count starts to decline after the age of 25

According to medical science, the most favorable period for pregnancy of women is between the age of 22-25 years. Egg-count starts decreasing after the age of 25. At the time of birth, a newborn female child receives one million eggs from her mother, which are naturally reduced to half by the time they reach the puberty stage (10-11 years of age). Every month during menstruation, one egg ovulates from the ovary of a woman, but in the process of bleeding, 300-400 eggs end up. Due to many other reasons including late marriage, for example – disorganized or poor lifestyle, wrong eating, heredity, environmental factors, etc., the quantity and quality of eggs ovulating from women’s ovary deteriorates. It becomes very difficult for women above 35 years of age to conceive naturally.

Men’s DNA sperm count also begins to disintegrate

On the other hand, with age, the DNA sperm count of men also starts disintegrating. Apart from this, unorganized lifestyle, drug habit, environmental pollution etc. also play an important role in affecting masculinity. According to the report of WHO, until about three decades ago, the sperm count of men was 120 million/ml, which has decreased to about 15 million/ml at present and it is continuously decreasing. Men’s fertility is affected when there is a distortion in the structure of the sperm and they need a sperm donor to become a father. That’s why it is very important to complete marriage and family on time.

There is a problem in becoming a mother due to not getting married on time.



In many cases, even after getting married at the age of 25+, married couples spend 4-5 years more in adjusting to each other’s family, getting stability in the job or moving around etc. Actually, they do not know what is the appropriate time for family planning. For this they neither consult a doctor nor any marriage expert. Even if they are fit externally in old age, it is not necessary that their reproductive capacity is also fit. As a result many times women have to suffer. Despite many efforts, women are not able to conceive. After losing, they have to spend their energy and huge amount in infertility treatment or IVF.

There is a problem in reconciling husband and wife

Usually, when people of the same age get married, their life priorities change. They get busy with their family responsibilities. In such a situation, they stay away from unmarried friends. On the other hand, the feeling of loneliness and dissatisfaction starts creeping in among the single men and women. Even after getting married late, it takes them a long time to get over these feelings and reconcile with each other. Due to not being able to make mutual agreement or harmony, many times even divorce also comes.

Different challenge of becoming a parent in old age

With aging, many types of physical-mental changes begin to occur in a person, such as dimming of the face, wrinkles on the skin, change in hair color or loss. Such changes often communicate inferiority complex in unmarried people. On the other hand, due to having a child at an older age, there is a problem in taking proper care of it. There is a problem of generation gap between them, which makes parents feel ‘outdated’.

Cut off from family, friends and relatives

Men and women who marry late usually attain practical and ideological maturity. Regarding marriage, there is confusion in their mind and heart whether they should get married or not. Will they be able to reconcile with the future spouse or not. Even after getting married, both want their ‘me time’ or ‘personal space’. In the process of establishing mutual harmony, many times they keep moving forward with family planning. Many times, in the desire to move forward in the profession, they are not able to pay proper attention to their personal life. This makes their mutual relationship monotonous and boring. When the mutual match is not correct, then in such a situation, they start shying away from going to family-social events, marriages etc. Cut off from family, friends and relatives. It has an adverse effect on the heart and mind.

Story- Rajni Arora

