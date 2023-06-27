Delhi: 7 people arrested in Pragati Maidan robbery case, lost money in betting then planned robbery

Delhi Pragati Maidan Loot Case: Seven people have been arrested for robbing a delivery agent and his associate at gunpoint in the Pragati Maidan tunnel. In the CCTV footage received by the Delhi Police, four motorcycle-borne miscreants were seen stopping the delivery agent of Omiya Enterprises located in Chandni Chowk and his associate’s cab and looting a bag full of cash worth about two lakh rupees from both of them at gunpoint. This incident of robbery was carried out on last Saturday, when both were going to Gurugram by cab to deliver the cash.

Reiki was done on Thursday and Friday

A senior police officer said that seven people have been arrested in the case. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused had also done Reiki on Thursday and Friday. Police said that those arrested include Usman Ali alias Kallu, Irfan, Anuj Mishra alias Sanki, Kuldeep alias Langad, Sumit alias Akash, Pradeep alias Sonu and Amit alias Bala. Special Commissioner of Police Ravindra Singh Yadav said that the accused have been caught by raiding at many places.

Loan from banks and money was lost in cricket betting

At the same time, he said that Usman had taken loans from several banks and also lost money in cricket betting. He said that he was worried about the money to repay his loan and planned to rob traders carrying the cash. The accused knew that cash was sent from Chandni Chowk area between 2 pm to 5 pm. After this, Usman informed his colleagues about the booked car with Haryana’s number plate and expressed the possibility of sending cash through it.

Usman and Pradeep identified as main conspirators

He said that Usman and Pradeep have been identified as the main conspirators. Mishra is a mechanic by profession who is working on contract with Delhi Jal Board. Sumit and Kuldeep run a vegetable shop, Kuldeep arranged pistol and bullets. Irfan works as a barber. Police said that Kuldeep has been involved in 16 cases of robbery and snatching earlier, while Mishra has five criminal cases registered against him. Police said that out of these Pradeep has maximum 37 criminal cases registered against him.

Pradeep remained in jail for eight years in extortion case

Pradeep remained in jail for eight years in the case of extortion and was released from jail two years ago. Police told that Amit also came in contact with Usman through Pradeep. The entire incident has been recorded in the CCTV footage of twenty-two seconds, how after all the vehicles have crossed, the accused go near the car and run away with the money. Police said that two motorcycles with fake number plates, Rs 4.98 lakh in cash, a pistol and two cartridges have been seized.