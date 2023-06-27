Delhi: ABVP protests against government’s coaching policies, gheraos CM’s residence

Protest in Delhi: Students across the state have gheraoed the residence of CM Arvind Kejriwal against the coaching policies of the Delhi government. All the students of Delhi University who have reached here are fiercely opposing the coaching policies of the government. For information, let us tell you that on June 15, there was a stir due to a fire in a coaching center located in Mukherjee Nagar area of ​​Delhi. Due to the fire, students were seen jumping out of the windows to save their lives. Dozens of students were injured in this incident. According to the information that has come to the fore, all these students of Delhi University are also very angry with the expensive coaching policy of many colleges.

ABVP workers sitting on dharna



According to the information revealed, students belonging to ABVP are protesting outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence regarding alleged irregularities in Delhi government’s coaching institutes and demands related to other interests. These workers have also broken the barricades installed outside the CM’s residence. All these workers are sitting on the road just outside the second barricading. According to the information that has come to the fore, the police have arrested the workers breaking the barricades and entering inside while protesting here.

#WATCH , ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad) workers protest against Delhi government over ‘mismanagement’ of coaching institutes in Delhi and other issues. Police detained the workers. pic.twitter.com/OOuJQgj42j

— ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2023



Police and CRPF personnel deployed



In view of the situation, a large number of CRPF and police personnel have been deployed in the entire area. According to media reports, water canon has also been kept ready. Police and CRPF personnel have been instructed to deal with any situation.