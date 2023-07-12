Delhi: Another incident like ‘Shraddha murder case’! Dead body of a woman cut into several pieces recovered from Geeta Colony

Delhi Police has recovered the body of a woman chopped into several pieces near the Geeta Colony flyover area. At 9 in the morning, the police got information about the dead body, after which Delhi Police reached there and got involved in the investigation. This is a heinous incident which once again reminds of Shraddha Walkar murder case.

#WATCH The Delhi Police has recovered the dismembered body of a woman from near the Geeta Colony flyover area. Police is present on the spot. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/g6U5y70KpE

— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) July 12, 2023



The body was cut into pieces and then dumped near the flyover in Geeta Colony.

The police suspect that after the murder, the body was divided into pieces and then disposed off near the flyover of Geeta Colony. It is believed that in the dark of night, someone has come here and thrown the pieces of the dead body. It is expected that the incident would have been carried out elsewhere.

Shraddha Walkar was murdered in a similar fashion

Let us tell you that Shraddha Walkar was also murdered in the same way. The accused, Aftab Amin Poonawalla, had allegedly strangulated Walkar on May 18 last year. He then cut her body into pieces and kept them in a refrigerator for about three weeks at his residence in South Delhi’s Mehrauli. He had dumped those pieces of Walkar’s body in different areas of the national capital to avoid being caught.

