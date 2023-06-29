Delhi: Aurangzeb Lane will now be known as Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, after 8 years NDMC took the decision

NDMC officials on Wednesday announced that Aurangzeb Lane in Lutyens’ Delhi will be renamed Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Lane Has been done. Nearly eight years after Aurangzeb Road in Lutyens’ Delhi was renamed Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday announced that Aurangzeb Lane in the area will also be renamed Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Lane. will be kept.

Aurangzeb Lane renamed after Aurangzeb Road

A statement by NDMC vice-chairman Satish Upadhyay said, “‘Aurangzeb Lane’ under NDMC area has been renamed as ‘Dr.’ An agenda item was placed before the Council for consideration. APJ Abdul Kalam Lane’ with reference to clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 231 of the New Delhi Municipal Act, 1994.”

Name changed considering the sentiments of the people- NDMC

He said, “The council has approved the renaming of Aurangzeb Lane to Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Lane. Streets/streets/institutions have been renamed in the past, to respect the sentiments of the people, to recognize and honor the great men and women of our times,” it reads. NDMC has also given its consent to extend the validity of National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second Act, 2011.

How is the naming of roads done in this way?

Requests to change the names of roads come to agencies that have jurisdiction over the area, in this case the NDMC. Once the request is received, it is forwarded to the General Administration Department of NDMC. An agenda is placed before the decision-making council. The Council has laid down criteria for considering such requests as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs. According to the norms, such requests should have historical relevance, respect for sentiments and a felt need to identify the person whose name is being given. If the proposal is passed, it is sent to the State Road Naming Authority of the Urban Development Department of the Government of Delhi for approval.

