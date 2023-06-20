Delhi BJP gave ‘Mahila Bachat Samman Patra’ passbook to 150 women, know what is the benefit of the scheme

New Delhi : In order to make women self-reliant in India, in the budget of the financial year 2023-24, it was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to start Mahila Bachat Samman Patra Yojana. Under this scheme, women can now use this scheme of the Indian Postal Department instead of the traditional piggy bank for their savings to make themselves self-reliant. Passbooks of ‘Mahila Bachat Samman Patra’ were distributed to 150 women on Monday in a program organized by the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Constitution Club. The program was presided over by Baijayant Jai Panda, Vice President of BJP and in-charge of Delhi. At the same time, Delhi Pradesh BJP President Virendra Sachdeva was present as the chief guest in this program.

Scheme empowering women: Priyal Bhardwaj

On this occasion, Vice President of Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha, Priyal Bhardwaj said that Mahila Samman Bachat Patra has acted as a catalyst while taking forward the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to empower women. Its role in providing economic independence to women is strong. He said that this scheme of the government recognized the invaluable contribution of women and provided them a platform to secure their economic future. By opening their own savings accounts, these women gained control over their lives and took a significant step towards economic empowerment.

What is Women’s Savings Certificate

Let us tell you that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the Mahila Bachat Samman Patra presented in Parliament on February 1, 2023, with the aim of making the women of the country self-reliant in the financial year 2023-24. Mahila Bachat Samman Patra Yojana is a one-time savings scheme similar to small savings schemes run by the Central Government. Through this scheme, interest will be given at a fixed rate of 7.5 percent on the amount deposited for two years. With this small savings scheme of the government, women will be able to become self-sufficient in future by saving their savings.

Central Government started Mahila Samman Savings Letter Scheme, 7.5% interest will be available on investment, you will be shocked to know the benefits

These documents will be needed for the application

If any woman of India wants to apply for Mahila Bachat Samman Patra under the small savings scheme of the government, then for this she will need the following documents.

Aadhaar Card of the applicant

identity proof

passport size photo

email id

phone number