Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reached Ranchi, will meet CM Hemant Soren on June 2

Jharkhand News: AAP’s national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other party leaders reached Ranchi late Thursday evening. He was warmly welcomed at Birsa Munda Airport. There is a meeting with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on June 2. In this meeting, we will demand cooperation regarding the protest against the central ordinance brought to control the administrative services in the national capital Delhi. Let us inform that earlier Delhi CM had met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Blitz Stalin and sought cooperation.

Jharkhand News: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reached Ranchi on Thursday.

CM of Delhi and Punjab will meet CM Hemant Soren on June 2

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will meet the CMs of Delhi and Punjab on June 2 regarding opposition to the central ordinance and the crisis arising in non-BJP ruled states. During this cooperation will be sought. Along with this, we can also discuss the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Tamil Nadu CM will oppose the central ordinance

Let us inform that earlier Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had reached Chennai to meet Tamil Nadu CM Blitz Stalin. On this occasion, the Tamil Nadu CM had said that the central government is creating trouble for the Aam Aadmi Party. Said that duly elected government is being prevented from working independently. Stalin accused the Center of creating a crisis in non-BJP ruled states and said the DMK would strongly oppose the central ordinance brought in to control administrative services in the national capital Delhi.

The Punjab government is also facing a similar problem.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that the DMK government had to fight against a governor who not only refrained from approving assembly bills, but also did not read the speech prepared by the state government. Said that the Punjab government is also facing similar problems. Said that I also had to approach the Supreme Court to call the budget session because the governor was not allowing it.