Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Ranchi, AAP supremo Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren seeking support on these issues

Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal Are on a trip to Jharkhand. There will be a meeting with Chief Minister Hemant Soren in the capital Ranchi on Friday. Arvind Kejriwal will discuss many issues with Hemant Soren before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. But, the main agenda of the meeting of both is fixed. Arvind Kejriwal is seeking support from the opposition against an ordinance by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. He wants Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to also support him. He will meet Mr. Soren, the working president of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) today. Both the Chief Ministers will hold a joint press conference at 2 pm.

Kejriwal is seeking cooperation from all parties against the Center

In fact, recently a decision of the Supreme Court had come, in which the Delhi government transfer posting was given the right. After this decision of the Supreme Court which came in favor of the Delhi Government, the Central Government brought an ordinance. In this, it was said that the right of transfer-posting of government officials of Delhi will remain with the center. Arvind Kejriwal is seeking support from all the parties of the country against this ordinance of the Central Government. He has talked to the heads of many parties in this regard.

Aam Aadmi Party had also sought support from Congress

Arvind Kejriwal also sought support from the Congress on this issue. But, the Congress rejected the appeal of the supremo of Delhi’s ruling party Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Congress leader Ajay Maken has clearly said that the party which has demanded the withdrawal of ‘Bharat Ratna’ from the country’s former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, with what face the leaders of that party are seeking support from the Congress. Angered by this, Aam Aadmi Party’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said that the Congress has to decide whether it is with Narendra Modi or with the people of the country.

Brother Tirkey said – Kejriwal has come to enjoy the weather of Ranchi

However, Arvind Kejriwal has reached Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand. He was given a grand welcome at Birsa Munda Airport. At the same time, Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Working President Bandhu Tirkey has said that Arvind Kejriwal has come to Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi to escape the heat of Delhi. The weather here is wonderful. It is not getting cold like Delhi. That’s why he has come here. He is welcome in Ranchi. They enjoy the season. However, when asked about the political impact of Kejriwal’s arrival in Ranchi, he said that it is too early to say anything about it.

Hemant Soren running the government in alliance with the Congress

In Jharkhand, JMM leader Hemant Soren is running a coalition government with the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The RJD and Janata Dal United (JDU), which are part of the government in Bihar, announced their support to Arvind Kejriwal. Let us inform that Congress is also a part of the Grand Alliance in Bihar. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had come to Ranchi recently and discussed with Hemant Soren the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.