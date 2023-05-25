Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express started, get route and fare information

Vande Bharat Express Train: PM Narendra Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express train running between Dehradun to Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the inauguration program of the first Vande Bharat Express train running between Dehradun to Delhi through video conferencing. While flagging off the train, PM Modi said- This Vande Bharat Express train running between Delhi and Dehradun will connect the country’s capital at a faster pace. With this train, the travel time between Delhi and Dehradun will be reduced considerably. The facilities in the train are going to make this journey enjoyable.

strengthened the economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the world appreciates the way India has strengthened its economy despite various challenges in the last few years. The Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation the newly electrified railway sections in the state. On this occasion, he said- Tourists from all over the world want to come to India to understand the country. This is a big opportunity for Uttarakhand. Addressing the ceremony, Modi said that he has just returned from a three-nation tour and can say that the whole world is looking forward to India.

This train will run six days a week

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami were present in this program held at the railway station here. This train will run from Dehradun at 7 am and reach Delhi’s Anand Vihar railway station at 10:45 am six days a week. Vande Bharat train will be duly operational from 28th May. Recently, a successful trial of this train was done between Dehradun-Delhi. This Vande Bharat Express train has been manufactured indigenously and is equipped with advanced safety features including armor technology.

Routes and Fares

Dehradun-Anand Vihar Vande Bharat Express train will be stopped at 5 stations. This includes Haridwar, Roorkee, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar and Meerut City stations. After the operation of this train, the people living here will not have any problem in going from Delhi to Haridwar, Mussoorie and Rishikesh. On the other hand, if we talk about the fare, its fare has been kept at Rs 1,065 per AC chair seat and Rs 1,890 per executive chair seat. (with language input)