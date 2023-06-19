Delhi Double Murder: Sisters clash with miscreants to save brother’s life, shot dead, five accused arrested

Delhi Double Murder: Two sisters were allegedly shot dead yesterday in Dr. Ambedkar Basti of RK Puram, Delhi. As soon as the information about the incident was received, there was panic in the whole area. Both the women were rushed to the hospital after being shot, but the doctors declared them brought dead. The deceased were identified as Pinky and Jyoti. Initial investigation revealed that this was a matter of money transaction and the attackers who came to the house did not come for these two sisters but for their brother Lalit. Seeing the increasing dispute between the attackers and the brother, both the sisters came to the rescue during which they were shot. While investigating the case, the police had detained three accused yesterday, while today also two other accused have been detained.

Police have arrested two more accused in the murder of two sisters in RK Puram area of ​​Southwest Delhi. The police informed about this today. Police said that the accused have been identified as Kishan alias Chowdhary (27) and Ganesh Swami (39), residents of RK Puram. He told that so far five people have been arrested in this case. Three others, including the main accused in the murder, were arrested yesterday.

#WATCH , Visuals of the accused who were nabbed by Delhi Police, in connection with the case where 2 women were shot dead in RK Puram area, over a money settlement issue(Video source – Delhi Police) pic.twitter.com/rfHHKBedHu

— ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2023



According to the police, the gunmen had allegedly shot two women, Pinky (30) and Jyoti (29) at Ambedkar Basti in RK Puram yesterday. Both the women injured in the bullet were taken to Safdarjung Hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries. According to the police, preliminary investigation revealed that the attackers had a financial dispute with the victim’s brother Lalit. He told that three accused named Arjun, Michael and Dev were arrested yesterday in connection with the incident. All three are habitual criminals and gamblers. (with language input)