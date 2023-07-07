Delhi Excise Policy Case: Businessman Dinesh Arora was giving evasive answers to questions, ED arrested

Delhi Excise Policy Case: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested businessman Dinesh Arora on Thursday night in connection with a money laundering probe related to alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy. The ED has arrested Dinesh Arora in a money laundering case related to alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of Delhi’s now abolished excise policy. The matter is also being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Arora has been made an approver in its case. After a long interrogation, Arora was arrested under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The agency is expected to produce them in a local court on Friday.

Let us tell you that ED has already questioned Dinesh Arora. Sources said that this time he was giving evasive answers to the questions and was not cooperating with the agency after which he was arrested. The businessman is reportedly close to former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia, who is an accused in the excise policy case. He has been arrested by both ED and CBI. This policy has now been cancelled.

CBI’s plea to make Dinesh Arora approver accepted

The ED, in a supplementary charge sheet, has accused Sisodia of receiving bribe from businessman Amit Arora, another accused in the case, through Dinesh Arora. On November 16 last year, a Delhi court accepted the CBI’s plea to make Dinesh Arora an approver in the case and pardoned him. This is perhaps the rarest or the first case in which the accused-turned-turnive witness in a CBI case has been arrested by the ED while both the federal agencies are probing the same case.

Aam Aadmi Party denied the allegation

This is the 13th arrest by the ED in the case in which it has so far filed five charge sheets including the charge sheet against Sisodia. The ED and CBI have alleged that the Delhi government’s excise policy for 2021-22 favored some liquor dealers, who allegedly paid bribes for it. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi has denied this allegation.