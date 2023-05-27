Delhi Excise Policy Case: Manish Sisodia’s difficulties increased, court issued summons

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi and veteran leader of Aam Aadmi Party in the case of Delhi Excise Policy Manish Sisodia The difficulties are not taking the name of reducing. The Rouse Avenue Court took cognizance of the supplementary charge sheet filed by the CBI against Sisodia and other accused persons. The court has issued summons to Manish Sisodia, Arjun Pandey, Buchi Babu and Amandeep Dhal for June 2.

Manish Sisodia withdraws interim bail application from High Court

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has withdrawn his interim bail plea from the Delhi High Court in cases related to alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the excise policy, saying his wife’s condition is now stable. He had filed regular and interim bail applications on various grounds including the ill health of his wife.

Sisodia’s judicial custody extended till June 1

A Delhi court on May 23 Manish Sisodia The judicial custody was ordered to be extended till June 1. Along with this, the court had also directed the jail authorities to consider providing a chair and table along with books to the AAP leader in the jail.

Arvind Kejriwal accuses Delhi Police of manhandling Manish Sisodia, shares video

Sisodia made serious allegations against PM Modi

When Sisodia was being taken out of the court room, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not believe in democracy, in reference to bringing a bill on the ordinance of the Center on the matter of Delhi’s services.

what is the matter

Significantly, the Delhi government had implemented the excise policy on 17 November 2021, but this policy was canceled in September 2022 amid allegations of corruption. Sisodia is an accused in the cases registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in this regard. Both ED and CBI are probing against Sisodia. The former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.