Delhi Excise Policy Case: Sisodia knocks on the door of the Supreme Court for bail, the police gets a shock from the court

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia moved the Supreme Court on Thursday for bail in the CBI and ED cases related to the alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam. While in this case, the Delhi Police has got a setback from the court.

Sisodia challenges Delhi High Court order

Manish Sisodia has moved the Supreme Court challenging two orders of the Delhi High Court. The High Court had rejected his separate bail pleas in these cases. On May 30, the High Court refused to grant bail to Manish Sisodia in the Excise Policy case. The High Court had said that he is an influential person and has held the post of Deputy Chief Minister with 18 departments and the witnesses are mostly public servants, so the possibility of influencing the witnesses cannot be ruled out.

Court shocks Delhi Police, Sisodia should be physically present during the hearing

The Delhi Police has got a jolt from the court. The police had filed a petition citing security, pleading that Sisodia Keeping in view the security of the court, the production should be allowed through video conferencing. On this, Sisodia’s lawyer argued that it is his right to be present during the hearing. The court rejected the police’s application. Now Sisodia will have to be physically present during the hearing. Now the next hearing in this matter will be on July 31.

CBI arrested Sisodia on February 26

Significantly, former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Sisodia also had the Excise Department. He was arrested by the CBI for the first time on February 26 for his alleged role in the scam and has been in custody since then. He resigned from the Delhi cabinet on 28 February. Sisodia was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 9 in a money laundering case.