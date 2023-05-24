Delhi Excise Scam: Manish Sisodia withdraws interim bail plea pending in High Court

New Delhi : Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday withdrew his interim bail plea pending before the Delhi High Court as it reserved orders regarding his regular bail plea in a case faced by him. Manish Sisodia was arrested in February this year over alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise scam case. He filed a petition in the Delhi High Court seeking interim bail for six weeks to take care of his ailing wife. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are probing the cases registered against them.

Manish Sisodia’s health improving

According to media reports, Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma allowed the withdrawal of this petition after Manish Sisodia’s lawyer Mohit Mathur told him about the interim bail plea. Mohit Mathur said that the condition of Sisodia’s wife has also improved. At the same time, Additional Advocate General SV Raju, appearing for the CBI, objected to the withdrawal and called it malicious.

CBI lawyer accused of hiding facts

The CBI counsel alleged that Manish Sisodia’s counsel was hiding facts. After pointing this out, they are withdrawing the interim bail application. The ED told the court that when Manish Sisodia applied for interim bail citing his health condition, his wife was discharged from the hospital at that time.

Custody period extended till June 1

According to media reports, on Tuesday, May 23, Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court had ordered Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody to be extended till June 1 in the excise scam case. He was produced in the court after the expiry of his judicial custody in the ED’s money laundering case related to the excise scam.

Arvind Kejriwal accuses Delhi Police of manhandling Manish Sisodia, shares video

Sisodia asked for table-chair and books for reading and writing

According to the report, during the hearing, former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia had demanded from the court to provide chair, table and books for studies. Accepting their demand, the court has directed to make these things available. The court directed the jail administration to consider providing chairs, tables and books for Manish Sisodia to read and write.