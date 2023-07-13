Delhi Flood: Flood water reaches Red Fort, only 250 meters away from Chief Minister’s residence, see scary pictures

delhi floodsDue to Yamuna’s water reaching a record level, several major areas of the city, including the Delhi Secretariat, were flooded on Thursday, affecting normal life and traffic. The flood water has reached the Red Fort and is only 250 meters away from the Chief Minister’s residence. The officials have to struggle a lot in carrying out the rescue and relief operations.

Yamuna’s water level reached 208.53 meters

The water level of Yamuna has reached 208.53 meters after Haryana released water from Hathinikund Barrage. Due to which the 45 year old record has been broken. However, it is a matter of relief that no change was recorded in the water level of Yamuna river in the last two hours. The water level was recorded at 208.62 meters at 1 pm and 2 pm, the same level was found at 3 pm.

12 ADRF teams deployed to deal with floods in Delhi

in Delhi Yamuna In view of the rising water level, a dozen teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed to deal with the flood situation. An NDRF spokesperson said that three teams each have been deployed in Central, East and North East Delhi, while two teams have been deployed in South East Delhi and one in Shahdara area.

Schools closed in Delhi due to floods

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced the closure of schools and water purification plants near the river. Kejriwal tweeted, all government and private schools are being closed in the areas of Delhi where water is filling. The Directorate of Education (DOE) also issued a circular to close all government and private schools in low-lying areas.

Restrictions on entry of vehicles in the national capital

Due to the flood, the entry of vehicles in the national capital has been banned. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot said that in view of the abnormally rising water level in Yamuna river, entry of heavy goods vehicles has been banned from Singhu border, Badarpur border, Loni border and Chilla border as a precautionary measure. Gehlot said in a tweet, Interstate buses coming from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand will stop at Singhu border instead of going to ISBT Kashmiri Gate. He said there is no restriction on vehicles carrying essential services such as food items and petroleum products.

Flood water reached these areas

The situation is getting worse due to flood water in Delhi. Whatever pictures are coming out from there, they are very frightening. The water of Yamuna has reached the Red Fort. Apart from this, flood water has reached Kashmere Gate, Monastery, Yamuna Bazar. Not only this, flood water has entered Sushrut Trauma Center located on Metcalf Road, Delhi. The rising water level of the Yamuna flooded the Delhi Secretariat on Thursday, housing the offices of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his cabinet and other senior bureaucrats. The road leading from Raj Ghat to Delhi Secretariat is also waterlogged. Officials said that the Ring Road between Kashmere Gate and Old Iron Bridge has been waterlogged and hence traffic has been stopped there.

Entry and exit of passengers temporarily closed at Yamuna Bank station on Metro’s ‘Blue Line’

In view of the flood, the entry and exit of passengers at Yamuna Bank station on Metro’s ‘Blue Line’ has been temporarily stopped and its speed has also been limited. Delhi Metro officials said that access to the road leading to Yamuna Bank station is also not possible yet.

Water supply may be affected in Delhi

Water supply may also be affected in flood affected Delhi. Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water purification plants have been closed.

Arvind Kejriwal demanded the intervention of the central government

As the situation worsened with every passing hour, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Center to intervene and police imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 in flood-prone areas of the national capital as a precautionary measure. Under this section, there is a ban on gathering of more than four people at one place.

