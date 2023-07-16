Delhi Flood: Schools closed till July 18, CM Arvind Kejriwal announced Rs 10,000 help to the affected people

Delhi Flood Updates: Delhi is suffering from floods. Meanwhile, the Directorate of Education (DoE) said on Sunday that all government and private schools in areas near the Yamuna river would remain closed on July 17 and 18. Here, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has given relief to the people affected by the flood. He has announced financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to each flood affected family. CM Kejriwal tweeted that many very poor families living on the banks of Yamuna have suffered a lot. There have also been reports of some families losing their entire household belongings. Every family affected by the flood will be given ten thousand rupees per family as financial help. Special camps will be organized. It has been organized for those people whose papers like Aadhaar card etc. have been washed away. The children whose clothes and books were washed away will be given this by the schools.

Schools will remain closed till July 18

The Directorate of Education (DoE) said on Sunday that all government and private schools in areas near the Yamuna river would remain closed on July 17 and 18. DOE informed that schools in flood-affected areas can arrange online classes. As flood relief camps are likely to remain open in schools in areas around the Yamuna river, all government and private schools in the affected districts of DOE-East, North East, North West-A, North, Central and South East 17 and 18 Will be closed for students on July.

There hasn’t been a single meeting in two years?

Raj Niwas sources on Sunday alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Apex Committee on Flood Control and Preparedness has not held a single meeting in the last two years, amid problems faced by people in Delhi due to floods in the Yamuna river. However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has denied the allegation. On behalf of the Delhi government, it has been said that a meeting was held on May 9 under the chairmanship of Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj to discuss flood preparedness. It also said that the flood control order was issued as per due process.

New Delhi | MCD issues notice to keep MCD schools located in flood-affected areas closed on the 17th and 18th of July.

Chief Minister Khattar targeted you

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday targeted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders for holding his state responsible for the floods in some parts of Delhi. He said that pointing fingers is not in the interest of humanity, state or country. Let us discuss here that AAP leaders have alleged that the BJP-led government in Haryana released excessive water from the Hathinikund barrage, which caused the Yamuna river to flood and its water to enter the streets of Delhi.

Many very poor families living on the banks of Yamuna have suffered a lot. In some families, the entire household goods were washed away. 1. Ten thousand rupees per family will be given as financial help to every flood affected family. Special camps will be set up for those whose papers like Aadhaar card etc. have been washed away…

Yamuna’s water level is decreasing rapidly

Delhi Public Works Minister and AAP leader Atishi said that the water level of Yamuna is decreasing rapidly and we hope that by tonight the water level of Yamuna will be below the danger level. Now, our priority is to bring life back to normal and set up relief and rehabilitation camps for those who have been displaced. But there is still waterlogging in many parts of the city. We are removing water from the roads.

Delhi Flood: People are forced to sleep under tarpaulin and defecate in the open, Seema told the condition crying

"Yamuna's water level is decreasing rapidly and we are hopeful that by tonight Yamuna's water level will be below the danger level. Now, our priority is to get life back to normal and to set up relief & rehabilitation camps for those who had to evacuate their place."

BJP accused AAP of negligence

The Delhi unit of the BJP on Sunday demanded a judicial inquiry into the Delhi floods. The BJP has demanded a judicial inquiry whether the AAP government in the city has got the silt and drains cleaned from the Yamuna or not, and if it has been done, then how much money has been spent on it. BJP’s Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva, while talking to the media, alleged that the Kejriwal government did not clean the Yamuna and drains of silt and due to this the flood situation arose in Delhi.

Yamuna’s water level is decreasing

Here the news of relief is that the water level of Yamuna is decreasing in Delhi. The water level of Yamuna reached 205.56 meters at 8 pm on Sunday night. Meanwhile, Yamuna Bank station on Delhi Metro’s Blue Line has reopened for entry and exit of passengers after the water level of Yamuna river receded. Let us tell you that the station was temporarily closed for the entry and exit of passengers on Thursday due to the rise in the water level in the Yamuna river.

Chandrawal water purification plant restarted

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed on Sunday that the Chandrawal water treatment plant has started functioning again, which was closed after the floods. The Okhla water treatment plant started functioning on Friday after receiving indications of receding water level in the Yamuna river. CM Kejriwal tweeted on Sunday that the Chandrawal water purification plant has also started functioning again.