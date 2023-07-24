Delhi Flood: Yamuna crosses the danger mark again, threat of flood looms over Delhi

in Delhi Yamuna The water level of the river once again crossed the danger mark on Monday. After heavy rains in many parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, the water level of Yamuna has increased due to release of water from Hathinikund Barrage. The water level was recorded at 206.56 meters at 7 am on Monday. Which is being told far above the danger mark.

Flood threat looms over Delhi

Officials said the rise in the water level of the river could affect the relief and rehabilitation work in the flood-affected low-lying areas of the national capital. Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi had said on Saturday that the Delhi government is on high alert in view of the threat of floods due to the release of more than two lakh cusecs of water from Hathnikund barrage into the Yamuna river. He expressed apprehension that if the water level reaches 206.7 metres, some parts of the Yamuna Khadar may be submerged.

Yamuna’s water level had reached a record 208.66 meters on July 13.

Yamuna The water level is hovering around the danger mark of 205.33 meters for the last few days. On July 13, this record was reached at 208.66 meters. According to the data of the Central Water Commission (CWC), the water level of Yamuna increased from 205.02 meters at 10 pm on Saturday to 205.96 meters at 9 am on Sunday.

Heavy rain likely in Himachal and Uttarakhand till July 25

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till July 25. Bhim Singh Rawat, assistant coordinator of the ‘South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People’, said, “This amount of water poses a moderate flood risk in the national capital, which is still recovering from the floods in the second week of July.” He said, due to the second flood, the Yamuna river can spread to most of its plains in Delhi.

Heavy rains in upper parts of Delhi will impact relief and rehabilitation

Officials of the Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Department said that heavy rains in upper parts of Delhi will affect the rehabilitation of affected families in lower areas and they may have to stay in relief camps for a long time. This may also affect the water supply in the city, which was affected for four-five days due to floods in the Wazirabad Pump House and the water supply was restored to normal only on Tuesday. The pump house supplies raw water to Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla treatment plants. These plants supply about 25 percent of the water to the city.

Child drowns in rain water collected outside house in Prem Nagar area of ​​Delhi

A three-year-old boy drowned in rainwater that had gathered outside his house while playing in Delhi’s Prem Nagar area. An official said that the case was reported by the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital to the Prem Nagar police station at 10.24 pm on Saturday night. At the hospital, the boy’s guardian told the police that water had collected outside their house due to rain and their child drowned in it while playing, the official said. He told that legal action is being taken in the matter.

19 people died in 10 days in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra, thousands of houses damaged

At least 19 people have died in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region in the last 10 days, while at least 4,500 houses have been damaged due to heavy rains. The torrential rains have also affected 54,000 hectares of agricultural land, of which 53,000 hectares are in Amravati division. Around 2,796 people have been shifted to safer places. Since July 13, 11 people have died in floods and lightning incidents in Nagpur division. Three people each died in Gadchiroli and Bhandara, two each in Wardha and Gondia and one person died in Chandrapur. On July 21, five people died in Amravati division in a single day, including the death of three people in Yavatmal. One person each died in Akola and Buldhana. The official said that on July 22, three people died in Amravati district after being swept away by flood waters.