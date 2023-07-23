Delhi Flood: Yamuna in spate again, threat of flood looms over Delhi

Once again the threat of flood is looming over Delhi. that’s because Yamuna is on the rise once again. According to the record recorded on Sunday morning, the water level of Yamuna has reached above the danger mark. 205.81 meters has been recorded.

Water released again from Hathinikund Barrage

Once again two lakh cusecs of water has been released from Hathinikund Barrage. Due to which the danger of flood has started looming over Delhi again. Seeing the possible danger here, the Arvind Kejriwal government of Delhi is on alert. Delhi Finance Minister Atishi said that the Delhi government is on high alert in view of the threat of floods due to the release of more than two lakh cusecs of water from Hathinikund barrage into the Yamuna river. Some parts of the Yamuna Khadar (flood plain) may be submerged if the water level of the river rises up to 206.7 metres, but the government is ready to evacuate people from there to safer places, the minister said in a statement. Atishi said that in view of the threat of flood, regular announcements are being made in the flood affected areas. Inspection of relief camps and preparations have been made to accommodate people there.

The water flow rate of the barrage was 2.5 lakh cusecs on Saturday.

According to the Central Water Commission (CWC) data, the rate of water flow at Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar ranged between 2 lakh and 2.5 lakh cusecs between 10 am and 4 pm.

‘Flood of conspiracy’ in Delhi, AAP demands action against several officers including Chief Secretary, makes serious allegations

Delhi: Yamuna River flows slightly above danger mark at 205.81 metresRead @ANI Story | https://t.co/ruYfG9zXs0#YamunaRiver #Delhi #Yamuna pic.twitter.com/CO4fcMGkK5

— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) July 23, 2023



Many houses in low-lying areas submerged due to rise in water level of Hindon river in Noida

Due to the rise in the water level of the Hindon river in Noida, many houses in the low-lying areas were submerged on Saturday. Police reached the spot and issued an alert regarding the situation. Additional Commissioner of Police Sureshrao Kulkarni said, as a precaution, people have been shifted to a safer place. At present the situation is normal and we are monitoring the water level and spreading awareness about it.

Parts of Delhi have been battling waterlogging and floods for the last one week.

Some parts of Delhi have been battling waterlogging and floods for more than a week. Initially, excessive rains on July 8 and 9 caused heavy water-logging and the city received 125 per cent of its monthly quota in these two days. Meanwhile, due to heavy rains in the upper catchment areas of Yamuna river including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Haryana, the water level reached a record level. The flow of water broke the embankments and entered much more inside the city than in four decades. The consequences of the floods in Delhi have been devastating, with over 27,000 people being evacuated from their homes in the city. The figure of loss in terms of property, business and earnings has reached crores. According to experts, the reason for the severe flood in Delhi is encroachment on the floodplain of Yamuna river, excessive rainfall within a short period of time and accumulation of silt.

Hathnikund barrage’s water level increased due to heavy rains

Due to the rains in many parts of Punjab and Haryana for the last 24 hours, a rapid increase in the water level of Hathinikund barrage was observed on Saturday. Due to heavy rains in the catchment area, the water flow rate at Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar was 87,177 cusecs at 8 am on Saturday, which increased to 2,40,832 cusecs at 12 noon. According to the Meteorological Department, Ambala in Haryana recorded 14.4 mm of rain, while Rohtak and Kurukshetra received 14.2 mm and 12 mm of rain, respectively, in a 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Saturday. According to the Meteorological Department, Panchkula in Haryana received maximum rainfall of 71.5 mm during this period. Rupnagar in neighboring Punjab was the place where maximum rainfall of 34 mm was recorded. Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Fatehgarh in the state recorded 32.6 mm, 32.8 mm and 25.5 mm of rain respectively. The Meteorological Department said that Chandigarh, the joint capital of both the states and the union territory, received 53 mm of rain during the last 24 hours.

Yamuna broke all records this year

After July 13, the Yamuna was receding gradually after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 metres, but there has been slight fluctuation in the water level in the last two-three days. After flowing above the limit for eight days, the water level came down to the danger mark at 8 pm on July 18. The river crossed the danger mark at 5 pm on July 10, causing widespread flooding in the national capital. Due to increase in the water level of the river, many places in Delhi had to face water-logging and flood-like situation.