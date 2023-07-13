delhi flood yamuna in spate school college closed road and rail traffic affected avd

Delhi FloodCremation ground closed, fear of shortage of drinking water

With the water level of the Yamuna river reaching its highest level, normal life was badly affected as flood water entered houses, health centres, cremation grounds and shelter homes. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has issued an advisory asking people not to go to Nigambodh Ghat for cremation. The cremation ground in Geeta Colony has also been closed due to rising water level of Yamuna. The corporation has advised people to take the dead bodies of their loved ones to Pachquinia Road, Punjabi Bagh, Green Park, Dakshinpuri and nearby crematoriums for last rites. In the midst of this flood, there is a possibility of drinking water shortage in front of Delhi because the Delhi government has decided to reduce the water supply by 25 percent due to the closure of three water treatment plants in Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla due to the rising water level of Yamuna. Is.