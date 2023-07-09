Delhi Heavy Rainfall: Flood threat looms over Delhi due to swollen Yamuna, warning issued

There is chaos in Delhi due to heavy rains. The situation of water logging persists in many areas. Roads have become ponds. The walls of many old houses have collapsed, due to which one has also died. Another crisis is looming over Delhi ravaged by heavy rains. Hathinikund Barrage The Yamuna river is in spate due to the release of one lakh cusecs of water from it, due to which the danger of flood is looming over Delhi.

Flood may come in Delhi in two to three days

The Delhi government issued a flood alert on Sunday after Haryana released over one lakh cusecs of water from the Hathnikund barrage into the Yamuna river. The Irrigation and Flood Control Department said in an order that the first warning has been issued due to the release of 1,05,453 cusecs of water from Hathinikund barrage into the Yamuna river at 4 pm. Normally, the flow rate at the barrage is 352 cusecs, but heavy rainfall in the catchment areas increases the flow of water. It takes about two to three days for the water from the barrage to reach Delhi.

Preparation increased in Delhi for flood prevention, 16 control rooms were set up

In view of the danger of flood, the officials have been instructed to be alert and take necessary measures in sensitive areas. Quick response teams have also been deployed to sensitize and warn people living near the river embankment. The Delhi government has set up 16 control rooms, including a central control room, to monitor flood-prone areas and the water level of the Yamuna. Delhi In the low-lying areas near the Yamuna river are considered vulnerable to floods and about 37,000 people live there.

Weather: Torrential rains and landslides caused devastation in Himachal, 5 people died, shops and vehicles washed away

Yamuna likely to rise above danger mark on Tuesday

It is being told that the water level of Yamuna river is increasing in Delhi and it is expected to cross the danger mark of 205.33 meters on Tuesday. According to the flood monitoring portal of the Central Water Commission (CWC), the water level of Yamuna at Old Railway Bridge was 203.18 meters at 1 pm on Sunday, while the danger level is 204.5 metres. The water level is expected to rise up to 205.5 meters between 11 am and 1 pm on Tuesday.

Delhi rain breaks record of 41 years

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded 153 mm of rain in a 24-hour period ending 8.30 am on Sunday, the highest in a single day in July since 1982. Chandigarh and Ambala recorded 322.2 mm and 224.1 mm of rain respectively. It has been raining continuously in North-West India for the last two days. ‘Heavy to very heavy’ rainfall has been recorded in many areas in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.