Delhi High Court takes suo moto cognizance of Mukherjee Nagar fire, orders MCD-Police to investigate

New Delhi : The Delhi High Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the fire incident at a coaching center in Mukherjee Nagar area on Friday. The court has ordered the authorities to investigate the security situation in such institutions in Delhi. A bench of Justices Jasmeet Singh and Vikas Mahajan took note of news reports about Thursday’s incident in Mukherjee Nagar, in which students of a coaching institute were seen climbing down from windows using ropes in a risky attempt to save their lives.

Fire department and MCD ordered to investigate

Delhi High Court bench issues notice in Mukherjee Nagar coaching center fire case, orders Delhi Fire Service to check safety certificates of all coaching centers in the national capital and also Delhi Police to convey its stand in this regard Have given. Along with this, the bench directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to examine the approved building plans of such establishments.

Police and fire department should file reply in 15 days

The court said that notice should be issued to the counsel for Delhi Police and Delhi Fire Service and both would file their respective replies before the court within two weeks from today. Delhi government’s standing counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi said that the safety of the students cannot be compromised. Advocate Hrishikesh Kumar also represented the Delhi government.

The matter will be listed in the High Court on July 3.

The court directed that the matter be listed before a bench headed by the chief justice of the high court on July 3 for further directions. Some students received minor injuries while trying to get down from the building with the help of a rope in the fire incident. Officials said that preliminary investigation indicated that the fire started from the electric meter board in the five-storey building.

Video: Fire broke out in the coaching center of Mukherjee Nagar, students came out with the help of ropes

Students jumped from the windows to save their lives

According to the police, at the time of the fire incident in Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi, around 250 students were taking classes in coaching located at ‘Bhandari House’. At the time of arson, panicked students were seen jumping down from the top floor of the building with the help of a rope, seeing smoke rising from the windows. The students also used the rope on the other side of the building to come out of the campus. Some of them were seen throwing their bags down and helping others. Mukherjee Nagar is known as the center of coaching institutes for preparation of government jobs.