Delhi is in trouble, water reached the Supreme Court, boat on the road, know what is the latest situation

Water orgy continues in Delhi. The condition of the country’s capital has become pathetic. The water level in the Yamuna river has started receding, but due to damage to the regulator of the Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Department near Indraprastha, the areas of ITO and Rajghat were submerged on Friday. The flood water has also reached the Supreme Court located in the Tilak Marg area of ​​central Delhi. After the increase in the water level in a drain near Indraprastha, there was a danger that the flood water might enter the Supreme Court premises. The Delhi government was preparing a small dam on the drain near Indraprastha to prevent water from reaching the Supreme Court.

Delhi’s cabinet minister Saurabh Bhardwaj seems to be active regarding the flood. He said that the government has directed the Chief Secretary to look into the matter of damage to the regulator (speed regulator) on priority basis and solve the problem. He wrote on his Twitter wall that whole night our team worked to repair the regulator of drain number 12 near WHO building. Still the water of Yamuna is entering the city through this. The government has instructed the chief secretary to work on it on top priority.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the water regulator (speed regulator) at Indraprastha has been damaged due to the rapid flow of Yamuna river. It is likely to be repaired in three-four hours.

River water entered the city areas

Due to damage to this regulator, Yamuna river water entered the city areas. The water level of Yamuna was 208.42 meters at eight o’clock on Friday morning. Due to flooding in the areas of ITO and Rajghat, the authorities have been required to impose restrictions on the movement of traffic. Delhi Traffic Police has also given information on social media. It was tweeted by the police that there will be no movement of vehicles on Mahatma Gandhi Marg from Sarai Kale Khan towards IP flyover due to excess water flowing in the drain near WHO building. The police advised the passengers to avoid this route.

boat on delhi road

Due to the increase in the water level of the Yamuna river, there has been a situation of water-logging in the Yamuna market. People are facing problems. Due to the increase in the water level of Yamuna river, a situation of water-logging has been created at Shanti Van, which has affected life. Due to the increase in the water level of Yamuna, flood-like situation persists in many areas of the national capital Delhi. In many places, Yamuna water has reached the roads due to which people have to face difficulties in movement. In some areas, people were also seen driving boats.

45 year old record broken

Let us tell you that due to the release of water from Hathinikund barrage in Haryana, a flood-like situation has arisen in Delhi. Yamuna river is flowing above the danger mark. Yamuna’s water level reached 208.66 meters on Thursday, breaking a 45-year-old record. Yamuna water has flooded many major areas of the city including the Delhi Secretariat, affecting traffic. Outside the Red Fort, water has reached above the knees. There has been waterlogging up to 500 meters of the CM residence. Yamuna Bazar, Majnu Ka Tila, Nigam Bodh Ghat, Monastery Market, Wazirabad, Geeta Colony and Shahdara area have also been flooded.

School-college closed till 16th July

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced the closure of schools and colleges till July 16. At the same time, the Delhi government has issued an advisory saying that people from outside states should not enter Delhi. Singhu border, Badarpur border, Loni border and Chilla border have been sealed as a precaution. The entry of heavy goods vehicles has been banned. Entry of small vehicles will continue. At the same time, water treatment plants of Wazirabad, Okhla and Chandrawal have been closed. Due to this, there has been a shortage of drinking water in many areas of Delhi. At the same time, 16 teams of NDRF have been deployed to deal with the flood situation. People are being taken to safe places.

learn at a glance

Water filled in Delhi Secretariat, three water treatment plants closed, drinking water crisis

Singhu, Badarpur, Loni and Chilla border sealed, entry of heavy vehicles banned

No restriction on vehicles carrying essential commodities such as food and petroleum products.

Water entered the trauma center of Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Hospital, 40 patients were shifted

16 teams of ADRF deployed, people are being taken to safe places

Yamuna river three meters above the danger mark, the water level reached 208.66 meters

ITO, Red Fort as well as water filled near Rajghat, submerged Delhi, see the condition in pictures

Water entered these areas, traffic disrupted

Yamuna water has flooded the areas of Delhi Secretariat, Red Fort, Yamuna Bazar, Majnu Ka Tila, Nigam Bodh Ghat, Monastery Market, Wazirabad, Geeta Colony and Shahdara area. Apart from this, water has also been filled on the Ring Road between Kashmere Gate and Old Iron Bridge. Traffic was disrupted on Mahatma Gandhi Marg between IP flyover and Chandgi Ram Akhara, Mahatma Gandhi Marg between Kalighat Temple and Delhi Secretariat, and Outer Ring Road between Wazirabad Bridge and Chandgi Ram Akhara.

300 mail and express, 406 passenger trains canceled in last few days

Over 300 mail and express trains and 406 passenger trains have been canceled between July 7 and 15 due to water-logging on tracks following heavy rains in the last few days. Officials said on Thursday that the services of more than 600 mail/express trains, 500 passenger trains have been affected due to water-logging on the tracks. Rail services have been affected in states like Jammu-Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal, Haryana, UP and Rajasthan.