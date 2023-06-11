Delhi: Kejriwal returns to Ramlila Maidan, mega rally against ordinance today

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hold a rally at Ramlila Maidan today against the Centre’s ordinance on control of services in Delhi. Let us tell you that after almost 12 years Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is going to address a political rally at Ramlila Maidan. A spokesperson of the party has claimed this. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann along with Saurabh Bhardwaj and other top leaders of the party will participate in this programme. AAP spokesperson Reena Gupta said that one lakh people are expected to participate in the rally. He said the party has launched a massive campaign to make people aware of the ordinance and its impact on their daily lives.

All the preparations regarding the rally have been completed. At the same time, a party leader who is aware of the preparations said that while informing all the MLAs and councilors of the party, they have been told to mobilize participants for the rally from their respective constituencies. On the condition of anonymity, the leader told that this mega rally of Aam Aadmi Party is going to start at 10 am. At the same time, CM Kejriwal can address this rally at around 12 noon. Let us tell you that Gopal Rai, the convenor of the Delhi unit of the Aam Aadmi Party, had met the office bearers of the party to talk about the preparations for the rally.

The Aam Aadmi Party shared a tweet on its official Twitter handle giving information about the Maha Rally. While tweeting, he wrote that on the invitation of AAP’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, senior Supreme Court advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal will join AAP’s rally against the anti-constitutional ordinance of the Modi government. Hearty welcome to Kapil Sibal ji in this fight to save the constitution.

The Delhi Traffic Police has made arrangements in Central Delhi today keeping in mind the grand rally of the Aam Aadmi Party, which is expected to see the participation of many VIPs and a large crowd. To ensure smooth traffic flow and safety of the people present at the event, the Delhi Traffic Police has announced special arrangements and restrictions for the day. The traffic police said that several diversion points have been identified for traffic rerouting. These include Maharaja Ranjit Singh Marg, Mir Dard Chowk, Ajmeri Gate, JLN Marg, Bhavbhuti Marg, Minto Road, Delhi Gate, Gol Chakkar Kamla Market to Hamdard Chowk and Gol Chakkar Paharganj Chowk. The traffic police said that motorists are advised to plan their routes accordingly and follow the instructions of the traffic police personnel. (with language input)