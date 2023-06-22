delhi letter war continues between arvind kejriwal and lg vk saxena over crime issues smb | ‘Letter war’ continues in Delhi, CM Kejriwal replied to LG’s letter, said

In fact, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to LG Saxena on Tuesday proposing a cabinet meeting with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to discuss the alarming rise in crimes in Delhi. In his reply to the letter, VK Saxena welcomed Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues to the discussion. However, cautioning against politicizing the crime, he said that no solution would come out of it. On this, CM Kejriwal has replied on Wednesday. In his letter, he wrote, “Normally I don’t write letters again, but your reply has left me with no option but to tell the people of Delhi that those who are directly responsible for ensuring their safety They don’t have any concrete solution and they are only leveling the blame.