Delhi Liquor Scam: Manish Sisodia did not get bail, will now appeal to the Supreme Court for justice

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia Has got a big blow from the High Court. The Delhi High Court has rejected the bail plea of ​​Manish Sisodia in the liquor scam case. The court said that the allegations against Sisodia are very serious, so he cannot be granted bail at present. And now Manish Sisodia will seek justice from the Supreme Court

Sisodia can influence the evidence – High Court

The Delhi High Court has given this decision in the CBI case related to the alleged liquor scam. Actually, AAP leader Manish Sisodia had challenged the decision of the lower court, on which the Delhi High Court has dismissed his petition. The court has expressed concern about the evidence while rejecting Sisodia’s petition. The court said that Manish Sisodia’s behavior in this matter is not right. They can influence the evidence.

Sisodia is in jail since February

Actually, Manish Sisodia is an accused in the liquor scam case who is in jail since the month of February. Justice Dinesh Sharma, while rejecting Sisodia’s plea, said that he is in an influential position and it cannot be denied that he can tamper with the evidence.

Manish Sisodia will now approach the Supreme Court

At the same time, after the bail plea is rejected from the High Court, Sisodia will file an application in the Supreme Court. This information was given to the media on behalf of the Aam Aadmi Party. Let me tell you that Satyendar Jain got bail from the Supreme Court a few days ago.

