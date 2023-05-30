Delhi Metro: Now buy metro ticket through WhatsApp, DMRC started special service, know how to use it

Delhi Metro: There is good news for the passengers traveling in Delhi Metro. Delhi Metro has today started WhatsApp based ticketing service for travel on Airport Express Line. With the launch of this service, passengers on the Airport Express Line can use their smartphones to book WhatsApp chatbot-based QR code tickets. According to DMRC, in the coming time this system will also be started in the entire Delhi Metro network.

Passengers will be able to buy Delhi Metro tickets only with the help of WhatsApp

DMRC has said that the trial of WhatsApp based ticket service is going on. That is, in the coming days, passengers will be able to buy Delhi Metro tickets only with the help of WhatsApp. This service was started by Vikas Kumar, Managing Director of Delhi Metro Corporation.

How to get QR ticket

To get the QR ticket, first add the official WhatsApp number of DMRC in your smartphone. After this, send Hi by writing to the official number. Select your language option. After selecting the language option, you will have several options at the time of purchasing the ticket, one of which you have to choose. Please choose your destination. Enter the number of tickets you want to buy. After this, pay the money through digital (credit, debit or UPI). After booking the ticket, the ticket with QR code will come on your chat. Then you can travel by scanning the QR ticket with any scanner.

Preparation to ease the movement of passengers

Significantly, lakhs of passengers travel in Delhi Metro every day. In such a situation, DRMC is trying to make the movement easier for the passengers by bringing new facilities. In this episode, the facility of mobile based QR code ticket has also been started. At the same time, Delhi Metro has also upgraded the entry and exit gates to read the ticket with QR code. So that the passengers do not face any kind of trouble.