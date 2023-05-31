Delhi Murder Case: First Jhabru threatened, then the minor scolded, Sahil became such a devil

shahbad dairy massacre The accused Sahil has confessed to killing a 16-year-old minor girl. In police interrogation, he told that he had bought the knife from Haridwar in Uttarakhand about 15 days ago and threw it near Rithala Metro station after the murder. However, the police are yet to recover the knife used in the murder.

Sahil had planned the murder two days back.

Police said that the accused Sahil hatched the murder plan two days back after the minor girl scolded him in front of her friends and refused to mend relations with him. In the statement recorded in the FIR, the victim’s father said that his daughter knew Sahil and used to take his name often.

Sahil stabbed the minor girl more than 20 times with a knife, then crushed her with a stone

accused Sahil (20) stabbed the minor girl more than 20 times with a knife and then hit her several times with a cement slab, due to which she died on the spot. There were 34 injury marks on his body and his skull was cracked.

Sahil became such a monster

Accused Sahil told the police during interrogation that he got angry and killed the girl because she was ignoring him. Sahil also suspected that she was in touch with her ex-boyfriend. According to the police, Sahil may have attacked the girl because she had started meeting her ex-boyfriend Praveen. The accused told that the minor girl warned him to stay away as she did not want to continue her relationship with him. At that time she was with her friend Bhavna and her boyfriend Jhabru. Police said that Jhabru had also threatened to beat up Sahil when he came near Sakshi. The police also said that Sakshi used the name of her friend Neetu’s husband, who is a notorious criminal in the area, to threaten Sahil.

#WATCH , New Delhi | CCTV visuals show accused Sahil in the Shahbad Dairy area, before he murdered the 16-year-old girl, on 28th May.

Sahil sat for hours in the park after the murder

According to the police, the minor girl and Sahil were together since June 2021, but for the last three-four months, as Sahil tried to get close to her, the minor girl was increasing her distance. Police said that Sahil consumed alcohol on Sunday afternoon and had a fight with the minor girl, who was going to the birthday party of her friend’s child. He attacked the minor girl and took her life. After this Sahil went to a nearby park and sat there for some time. Later, he went to Rithala Metro Station. He claimed that he threw the knife in the bushes there and went to the Anand Vihar bus stand, from where he took a bus to Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh.

Second CCTV camera surfaced

The footage of two CCTV cameras has come to the fore in the Shahbad Dairy massacre. In the earlier footage, Sahil can be clearly seen stabbing the girl. After that, in the second footage that has surfaced, just before the murder, the minor girl can be seen walking alone on the road. It is being told that the footage is just two minutes before the murder.

Sahil on two days police remand

After arresting Sahil, the police produced him in a Delhi court. From where he was sent to police remand for two days after the court’s order. The police is constantly questioning Sahil. He was also taken to the spot. Sahil was arrested from Bulandshahr.