Delhi Murder Case: Knife recovered after four days, with which Sahil attacked the girl

Delhi Murder Case Updates: The murder in Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area is being discussed all over the country. People are demanding death penalty to the accused. Meanwhile, the latest update on the murder case is that the police have recovered the knife allegedly used by 20-year-old Sahil to kill a minor girl.

In the Delhi murder case, Ravi Kumar Singh (DCP Outer North) said that the knife with which the 16-year-old girl was murdered has been recovered by the Delhi Police. This knife was used by accused Sahil. A senior police officer said that the court has extended the police custody of the accused by three days. He was interrogated again and at his instance, the weapon used in the crime was recovered by the police.

Accused Sahil is changing his statement

A senior police officer said that Sahil, an accused in the murder case, was also confronted with other people as he was repeatedly trying to change his statement. He told that three friends of the deceased, Bhavna, Ajay alias Jhabru and Neetu, were also interrogated separately and their statements were collated.

16-year-old girl stabbed to death and bludgeoned | Knife used by accused Sahil recovered by Delhi Police: Ravi Kumar Singh, DCP Outer North

— ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2023



what is the matter

Let us discuss here that on last Sunday evening, Sahil allegedly killed a 16-year-old girl in Shahbad Dairy area by stabbing her more than 20 times with a knife and then crushing her with a stone. According to the police, the minor girl had 34 injury marks on her body and her skull was also cracked. Accused Sahil was arrested from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh the very next day of the murder. He had allegedly thrown the knife in the bushes of Rithala after the crime.

Delhi Murder Case: Why did the police bring the accused Sahil to the crime scene early in the morning? knife not found yet

demand for death penalty

On the Shahabad murder case, the victim’s father said that I demand that the way he killed my daughter, he should be given the harshest punishment so that no one can do this again. On the other hand, the mother of the minor girl has said that the accused Sahil should be given the death penalty.