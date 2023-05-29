Delhi Murder Case: Sahil used to live in Ramphool’s house with his three sisters, this information came to the fore

Delhi Murder Case: Sahil, accused in the murder of a 16-year-old minor in Delhi, has been arrested near Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh. Regarding the case, news agency ANI has informed that the preliminary findings of the postmortem report in Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy massacre revealed that a 16-year-old minor girl was stabbed 16 times. His head exploded after being attacked with a heavy object. Police is waiting for the detailed post mortem report. Here, regarding this painful murder in Delhi, Deputy Commissioner of Police Suman Nalwa told that Sahil used to work as a mechanic for AC and refrigerator.

In the case of the murder of a 16-year-old girl in Delhi, NCPCR President Priyank Kanungo has said that we have taken cognizance of the matter and have issued a notice to the Delhi Police seeking full details of the incident. In this way, it is not a new thing to physically exploit girls by trapping them in the trap of love or taking their lives. In many such incidents, we have seen that physical exploitation of girls by tricking them is done under a plan. There are external forces behind it.

Where did the accused Sahil live

Meanwhile, people are discussing the information that has come to the fore about Sahil, accused of the murder in Delhi. In fact, the statement of the landlord of the accused Sahil has come out in which he has said that Sahil was living here with his three sisters and parents for the last two years. His father’s name is Sarfaraz. He never had a fight with anyone here in the locality. I saw the video of the incident this morning. The accused was staying in the house of Sahil Ramphool, which is located in Jain Colony Barwala, Prahladpur.

16-year-old girl stabbed and stoned to death in Delhi Sahil had been staying here for the last two years along with his three sisters and parents. His father's name is Sarfaraz. He never had any fights with anyone in the neighborhood here.

what is the matter

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly stabbed to death several times by her boyfriend and then crushed with a stone in north-west Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area. The video of the incident is going viral on social media, on which people are giving their reactions. The accused, identified as Sahil (20), allegedly pelted the girl with a stone on a busy road in a densely populated area. Police told that Sahil has been arrested from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh.

We have taken cognizance of this matter and have issued a notice to the Delhi Police seeking full details of the incident… In this way, physical exploitation of girls by trapping them in the trap of love or taking their lives is not a new thing. In many such incidents, we have seen that girls are being tricked into…

What is seen in the viral video

It is seen in the viral video on social media that people are passing by the spot and they are also seen watching the incident, but they did nothing to stop the accused. Later, Sahil fled from the spot. In this regard, a senior police officer said that the girl was passing through the road on Sunday night and the boy stopped her and attacked her.

Preliminary findings of the postmortem report in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy massacre revealed that a 16-year-old minor girl was stabbed 16 times. After being attacked with a heavy object, his head was torn apart. The police are waiting for the detailed post mortem report.

