delhi murder case shahil confessed to crime after seeing cctv footage kejriwal said will give the harshest punishment to accused prt | Delhi Murder Case: Sahil confessed to the crime after seeing the CCTV footage! Said Kejriwal

AAP targeted the Lieutenant Governor

Here, the Aam Aadmi Party has targeted the LG of Delhi regarding the murder of a minor in Delhi. Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj targeted Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena over the incident of the girl’s murder and said that the people of Delhi have lost faith in the city’s law and order system. On Tuesday, AAP leader Bhardwaj tweeted that the brutal murder of a girl in Shahbad Dairy, why don’t people help? The people of Delhi have lost faith in the law and order system. The police which uses force on women wrestlers and Manish Sisodia, looks powerless in front of these killers. The problem is in leadership. The priority of the Lieutenant Governor is something else.

