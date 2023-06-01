Delhi Murder Case: The custody of Sahil, accused in the brutal murder of a minor girl, has been extended for 3 days.

Delhi’s Rohini Court has convicted a youth accused of brutally killing a teenager in Shahbad Dairy area. Sahil His custody was extended for three days on Thursday.

Accused Sahil presented at the residence of Duty Metropolitan Magistrate

According to sources, for security reasons, the accused Sahil (20) was produced at the residence of the Duty Metropolitan Magistrate. Significantly, on last Sunday evening, Sahil killed a 16-year-old minor by stabbing him more than 20 times with a knife and then crushing him with a stone in Shahbad Dairy area of ​​North-West Delhi. During this, the passers-by remained onlookers. According to the police, the minor had 34 injury marks on his body and his skull was also fractured.

Sahil was arrested from Bulandshahr

Sahil Was arrested on Monday from his aunt’s house in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh and brought to Delhi. Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Jyoti Nayan on Tuesday allowed the police to interrogate Sahil by taking him into custody for two days. The police had sought Sahil’s custody on the grounds that the weapon used in the crime could not be recovered and the accused was repeatedly changing his statement.

Police is continuously questioning Sahil, was also taken to the spot

The police is constantly questioning Sahil. The police took the accused to the spot in the early hours of Wednesday and started investigation. The officer said that Sahil had thrown the knife used to kill the minor in the bushes in Rithala. The knife has not been recovered yet. The police had called three friends of the minor girl – Bhavna, Ajay alias Jhabru and Neetu – to join the investigation and recorded their statements. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Ravi Kumar Singh said, the accused is in our custody and his interrogation is on. We are looking into all aspects to connect the links. We are working to ascertain the role of all persons connected with the incident. Our teams are trying to recover the weapon used in the crime.