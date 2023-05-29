Delhi Murder Case: The victim’s father is a laborer, the mother was first told a lie about the murder, know the whole matter

Delhi Murder Case:Delhi’s Shahabad murder case has shaken the entire country. The accused Sahil has been arrested by the police from near Bulandshahr in UP. The statement of the victim’s mother has come to the fore. He has said that a girl had come to my house to tell. I thought he was lying. When I came out and saw, there was a crowd of people gathered there. By then the police came there and took me back. Later I informed my husband about the matter. I haven’t seen the daughter yet.

Here, on the Shahabad murder case, the victim’s father said that my daughter’s condition was very bad. I didn’t know anything about Sahil. What was there between them? I have no information regarding this. He said that I came to know during the inquiry yesterday. My daughter’s nature was good. I demand that as he has killed my daughter, he should be punished severely so that no one can do this again. I work as a laborer.

Let us tell you that a 16-year-old girl was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend in Shahabad Dairy area of ​​North-West Delhi. The video of this incident is going viral on social media, on which people are giving their reactions. The accused has been arrested by the police whose name is Sahil. Regarding the matter, Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Suman Nalwa told that Sahil used to work as a mechanic for AC and refrigerator.

The accused was arrested from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh.

In the case of the murder of a 16-year-old girl in Delhi, Special CP Dipendra Pathak said that we have received information that a girl has been murdered. After this, the police reached the spot and identified the victim and scanned the CCTV footage near the spot. He said that just a while back we have arrested the accused from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh and are bringing him here. We will collect all the evidence in the case and present it in the court and try to get the accused punished severely.