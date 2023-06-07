delhi news dead bodies of 2 children found in jamia nagar factory were locked in wooden boxes police engaged in investigation sbh

New Delhi: Police recovered the bodies of two children from a factory in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar. The bodies of both the children were kept in a wooden box. According to the information that has come to the fore, both these children were brother and sister and they have been identified as Neeraj (8) and Aarti (7). An employee working in the factory informed the police about both these bodies. As soon as the information was received, the police took the bodies into custody and sent them for postmortem. It is being told that both these children were missing since 5th. The police have started investigating the matter and are questioning the people around. The police have identified the dead bodies and informed the family members. The DCP said that there were no injury marks on the bodies of both the children and it is being speculated that they died due to suffocation.